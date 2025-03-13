Actor Nadia Hussain becomes online fraud victim?

The combined image shows Nadia Hussain and a display of the fraud caller's voice message. — Screengrab/Instagram@nadiahussain_khan

KARACHI: A man impersonating as a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer attempted to defraud Pakistan's renowned actor Nadia Hussain.

This comes days after the famous actor's husband's arrest in a financial embezzlement case. The FIA arrested the actor's husband, Atif Khan, in the multi-million fraud case last week.

A person, claiming to be an FIA officer, called the actor and demanded a Rs30 million bribe for her husband's bail.

The fraud caller told Nadia that her husband had settled all the matters and she should transfer the money.

Moreover, the caller also tried to intimidate Nadia and said that the matter should remain between them.

Taking to her Instagram, Nadia revealed the whole fraud and said that the fraud caller by the name of “Nauman bhai” thought that he will trap her easily.

The actor said that initially she almost believed him, however, it didn’t take her much time to recognise the whole situation.

“But I’m honestly amused and totally amazed at the audacity of such [a person] to call and blatantly and brazenly ask for 3 CR bribe knowing that a person in such a situation is already in a very sensitive and emotional and tense mood and for such scammers to play on the emotions of people in such a situation is just unbelievably perhaps. Only something that can happen in Pakistan!!!!” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

She then added: “This person [...] call[ed] my son first and then my son gave him my number and during my 20 min recorded conversation with him, he changed his DP from the guy in the suit to the guy in police uniform!!! And then he wanted 5 million in cash in 15 min to be sent by my driver to him and the rest on the next day!!!!!!!!”

Additionally, Nadia also disclosed that the fraud caller has been reported to the FIA and that she will be talking to NADRA officials about how her family numbers were so easily available to anyone.

On the other hand, FIA officials have said that the investigation into the case is ongoing and strict legal action will be taken against the person who called the actor and demanded money.