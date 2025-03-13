Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to split again for professional growth?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been told to go their separate ways when it comes to work as they struggle to replicate the success of their first Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being advised to focus on building their individual careers with PR experts saying the couple's joint brand has been overshadowed by years of controversy.

Following the success of Harry & Meghan, the Duke’s show Heart of Invictus and Polo, failed to attract major attention.

Now, Meghan’s latest show, With Love, Meghan, marks her first solo effort under their Netflix deal, signalling a shift toward independent projects.

Speaking with GB News, PR expert Edward Coram James said the Sussex joint brand is "tainted,” adding, "They are correct to be rebranding as separate entities.”

“Once their individual popularities have increased again, then they can go about reinvigorating their joint brand,” he added.

"But, right now, they need to be doing everything they can to professionally distance themselves from the past three years.

“When you think 'Meghan and Harry', most will think of the rollercoaster since that terribly ill-advised Oprah interview.

"So, for now, they must rebrand themselves professionally as 'Meghan' and 'Harry'. When the time is right, they can become 'Meghan and Harry' again."

Another, PR and Social media expert, Caitlin Jardine, told the publication that the Harry and Meghan “come from two very different backgrounds, they carry their own individual narratives separate from their marriage.”

"They both have their own distinct voice that speaks directly their own audiences and Meghan must ensure that she continues to project this, all whilst keeping it aligned to their shared values."