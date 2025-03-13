Prince Harry shields Archie, Lilibet from media glare as Meghan focuses on show

Prince Harry is reportedly staying at home to shield kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, from media glare as spotlight shifts to them after Meghan Markle’s Netflix show release.

The Duchess of Sussex, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, shared rare photos and videos of the children while promoting With Love, Meghan and her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Even though the kids don’t appear in the show, Meghan talks about them several times, and sources say she wanted to include them on screen.

However, Prince Harry did not agree, an insider told New Idea Magazine, adding that though he is “proud” of Meghan’s new show but remains protective of their children’s privacy.

“He definitely would not have wanted his kids involved. Even letting them appear on social media is a surprising concession from him,” they said of Harry.

“Harry knows that the personal aspect of Meghan’s new show will renew interest in her family’s private life, and therefore the children,” they added.

“In the months after they moved to Montecito [in 2020], people often drove past to rubberneck, which died down eventually. But Harry is worried that with the spotlight back on them, their neighbourhood will be crawling with curious fans.

“While Meghan is out and about promoting her show, Harry’s staying at home hunkered down with the kids until the scrutiny dies away.”