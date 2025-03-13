Royal family issues special update as King Charles hosts prestigious ceremony

The Royal family made a huge announcement as they revealed that King Charles welcomed special guests from Canada during a formal ceremony.

Charles presented a new ceremonial sword to Gregory Peters, the Usher of the Black Rod of the Senate of Canada, the Palace revealed.

The role of Black Rod, which dates back nearly 600 years, carries important ceremonial and administrative duties in Canada’s Parliament.

Taking to Instagram, the Palace dropped pictures of the sword and King Charles posing alongside Gregory Peters and Senate Speaker Raymonde Gagne.

“At Buckingham Palace, The King has received the Usher of the Black Rod of the Senate of Canada and bestowed upon him a new ceremonial sword,” they penned.

The statement continued: “The position of Usher of the Black Rod, which originated approximately 600 years ago, is a senior protocol officer in the Canadian Parliament.

"Their current responsibilities combine traditional, ceremonial and modern administrative functions.

“Mr Gregory Peters is the 17th Usher of the Black Rod since Confederation. The Speaker of the Senate of Canada, Ms Raymonde Gagné was also present.”