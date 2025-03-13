Kim Zolciak finds new love after Chet Hanks dating rumors.

Kim Zolciak has found new love just months after she was rumored to be dating actor Chet Hanks.

Speaking to TMZ on Wednesday, the 46-year-old TV personality revealed she is dating someone new and is "really happy."

The Don’t Be Tardy star confirmed that her new boyfriend is “definitely not” from the entertainment industry.

Kim further shared that her new love is from Atlanta and is an “age-appropriate” match for her.

“I’m just happy. I have my kids. I’m in my new house. I’m working,” said the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum.

Recently, speculations sparked that Kim was dating Chet after the two were spotted enjoying each other’s company at a Jelly Roll concert in November 2024.

Before her rumored entanglement with the Project X star, Kim was previously married to Kroy Biermann for 11 years. The exes called it quits in November 2023.