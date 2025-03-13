Real reason why Elsa Pataky moved to Australia with family

Chris Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, has finally revealed the reason behind her decision to relocate to Australia with her family.

During a conversation with News Corp, the model and actress said that she and Chris found Los Angeles "too restricting".

“When you're in Los Angeles, work suffocates you,” she continued. “There, all the conversations, even the billboards you see on the street, have to do with the world of cinema and its industry.”

“It can make you lose perspective,” added the 48-year-old.

When asked why she didn't relocate to her home country, Spain, the Fast Five star replied there was nothing quite like the Australian landscape.

"Living in Madrid is complicated when you've already lived in the countryside, in the middle of nature, it's hard," explained Elsa.

For those unversed, Chris and Elsa tied the knot in December 2010, and the couple shares three children - India, Tristan, and Sasha.