Prince William to make big move against Prince Andrew amid new claims

Prince William reportedly wants nothing to do with his uncle Prince Andrew following new accusations.

Former masseuse Monique Giannelloni has recently come forward, claiming that in 2000, she was hired by Jeffery Epstein's associate to give the Duke of York a massage at Buckingham palace. She alleged him of inappropriate behaviour, stripping naked in front of her. Notably, she detailed the experience in forthcoming memoir.

While Buckingham Palace spokesperson declined the request to comment, stating that Prince Andrew is no longer a working royal, according to Fox News, royal experts have noted that William and King Charles want to distance themselves from the Duke.

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told the outlet, "This is yet another national and royal embarrassment for all."

"Prince William so wants his uncle Andrew to vanish from public view," Fordwich added.

He went on to say, "When it comes to his wayward brother Andrew, King Charles III is also beyond exasperated and has disassociated himself publicly to make certain Andrew doesn’t appear with any senior members of the royal family."

With King Charles undergoing cancer treatment, Ian Pelham Turner suggested that Willaim is taking strong stance against Andrew.

Ian said, "More allegations of potential impropriety will cause King Charles and Prince William [to take] further action," adding, "William has gained a reputation for being hot-headed, and even Charles could see this as the last straw with his brother."

Prince Andrew, who was known as Queen Elizabeth's favourite son, stepped down from royal duties in 2019 following accusations from Virginia Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked to him by Epstein.