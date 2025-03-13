Benson Boone ‘could not believe' Taylor Swift invite to ‘Eras Tour'

Benson Boone just admitted familiarizing himself with Taylor Swift’s music before performing at the Eras Tour.

As the iconic pop singer was announced as one of the opening acts for the Lover crooner’s London shows, particularly on June 23, Boone revealed that at time, apart from his excitement, he was also worried about not knowing enough of Swift’s music.

In a conversation with Rolling Stone, the Beautiful Things hitmaker stated, "I didn't even know much about her (Taylor Swift).”

Recalling the time when he was approached to perform at one of the Wembley Stadium gigs last summer, Boone remembered, "Her team reached out, and I literally, like, s**t my pants. I could not believe it. It was insane, so I started listening to more of her music. I didn't want to go to that show and not know anything."

Since then, the In The Stars singer has become a huge fan of Swift, telling the outlet, "She is an unbelievable performer and has an unbelievable world built around her that is unmatched.”

"It is incredible to see how vastly gigantic her show is, just countless moving parts behind the scenes that nobody knows about. She is one of a kind. Such a genuine person. I got the privilege to talk to her, for a while, and she's so kind,” Benson Boone concluded speaking of Taylor Swift.