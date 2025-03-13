Megan McKenna refuses to let trolls steal her motherhood joy

The mother of one refuses to let trolls steal her motherhood joy

Megan McKenna, who is embracing motherhood, has vowed that she will not let trolls “ruin the best chapter of her life.”

For the unversed, the 32-year-old TV personality and singer welcomed her son, Landon Henry Burke, last October, and since then she has been sharing her motherhood journey on social media.

However, speaking to MailOnline.com, McKenna revealed that she did not expect mum-shaming, asking, "When did the mum brigade become so brutal?"

Expanding on this, The Only Way Is Essex star quipped, "When I became a mum, I thought we'd all be supportive of one another, but mum shaming is something that I didn't anticipate."

“Don't get me wrong, it hasn't all been bad; the majority of my social media is extremely positive, and there are so many wonderfully kind mums out there who have really helped me and who have been so supportive, but when did the mum brigade become so brutal?” she asked.

McKenna, who loves being in her "mum era,” admitted that reading negative comments online has hurt her confidence as she starts her family.

She explained, “Motherhood is so rewarding; all I ever wanted is this. It sounds so soppy, but I feel like my mum era is the best one yet. He's my little bestie, and when he smiles, I know I'm doing okay. There's no better feeling than seeing his big blue eyes light up when I come into the room.”

“That's why the mum shaming was so hard, it really knocked my confidence, but then I look at Landon smiling, and I like to think I'm doing a good job,” the Half of My Heart crooner remarked.

"He's got the most protective mum, and everything I do, I do it for him. I refuse to let the trolling affect these magical moments with my baby, it makes me sad, but I won't allow them to ruin the best chapter of my life,” the mother of one clarified, standing firm against the trolls.

For the unversed, the Stronger hitmaker shares London with her fiancé, Oliver Burke, a footballer.

It is pertinent to mention that Megan McKenna and Burke got engaged in June 2023 and moved from Essex to Germany six months ago to support his career.