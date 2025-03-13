 
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner's 'huge' wedding plans revealed

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner began dating in early 2024

March 13, 2025

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly planning a "big wedding" in the United Kingdom.

“At this point, the plan is to have a big wedding in the U.K,” the source told Life & Style magazine. “They’re absolutely mad for each other, it’s all very intense.”

The insider added that although the Cold Heart hitmaker and the Masters of the Air are commited to exchanged vows soon but their busy schedules are making it difficult to happen.

"The only problem is that it’s proving very hard to align their schedules," shared the confidant.

A tipster continued, "He’s deep in promo for his latest movie and starting pre-production on the next one and she’s prepping for her tour, which starts in March. She’ll be on the road until the end of October.”

“Realistically, they are going to have to wait to have the wedding until late fall or even next winter and that may end up being too long for them to wait,” added the source.

The insider further told the outlet that the lovebirds are determined to make their wedding a reality despite their busy schedules.

“A lot of their friends are predicting they’ll do something wild, like run off to Las Vegas and elope, because they just want to be married so badly,” the source said.

For those unversed, Dua and Callum began dating in early 2024.

