Photo: Justin Bieber coping with PTSD after Sean 'Diddy' Combs trauma: Source

Justin Bieber is reportedly fighting demons from his past in secret.

As per the new report of RadarOnline.com, the crooner has been ‘messed up in the head’ ever since the sex trafficking lawsuit about his mentor, Sean "Diddy" Combs, surfaced.

A tipster tattled, “Justin is still haunted by a lot of things from his past."

The insider also noted, "What he went through as a child star has left him with PTSD that he continually needs to work on.”

Nonetheless, the source addressed that there is hope for Justin as he has his wife, Hailey Baldwin by his side.

Revealing that the couple has been spending time in therapy, a source also mentioned, “With all the pressure they're under from the outside world, along with adjustments of having a new baby, it's no wonder they've both been super-stressed.”

In conclusion, the spy confided, “Getting some guidance makes perfect sense."