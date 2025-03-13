 
Geo News

Justin Bieber coping with PTSD after Sean 'Diddy' Combs trauma: Source

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly trying therapy to save their marriage

By
Web Desk
|

March 13, 2025

Photo: Justin Bieber coping with PTSD after Sean Diddy Combs trauma: Source
Photo: Justin Bieber coping with PTSD after Sean 'Diddy' Combs trauma: Source

Justin Bieber is reportedly fighting demons from his past in secret.

As per the new report of RadarOnline.com, the crooner has been ‘messed up in the head’ ever since the sex trafficking lawsuit about his mentor, Sean "Diddy" Combs, surfaced.

A tipster tattled, “Justin is still haunted by a lot of things from his past."

The insider also noted, "What he went through as a child star has left him with PTSD that he continually needs to work on.”

Nonetheless, the source addressed that there is hope for Justin as he has his wife, Hailey Baldwin by his side.

Revealing that the couple has been spending time in therapy, a source also mentioned, “With all the pressure they're under from the outside world, along with adjustments of having a new baby, it's no wonder they've both been super-stressed.”

In conclusion, the spy confided, “Getting some guidance makes perfect sense."

Meghan Markle feeling sad and disappointed: ‘Feels she didn't earn the success'
Meghan Markle feeling sad and disappointed: ‘Feels she didn't earn the success'
Lady Gaga shares how Michael Polansky encouraged her to make new music
Lady Gaga shares how Michael Polansky encouraged her to make new music
Prince William set for new royal role after major announcement
Prince William set for new royal role after major announcement
Donatella Versace steps down from namesake fashion house
Donatella Versace steps down from namesake fashion house
Royal family faces new dilemma after Meghan's show
Royal family faces new dilemma after Meghan's show
Billy Joel remains ‘totally healthy' post concert cancellation
Billy Joel remains ‘totally healthy' post concert cancellation
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner's 'huge' wedding plans revealed
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner's 'huge' wedding plans revealed
Jennifer Garner, John Miller argue about Ben Affleck: Source
Jennifer Garner, John Miller argue about Ben Affleck: Source