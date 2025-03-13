 
Donatella Versace steps down from namesake fashion house

Donatella Versace has decided to hand over her position as chief creative officer for Versace

March 13, 2025

Donatella just announced that she will no longer remain the chief creative officer for the famous brand, Versace.

The brand, which belonged to her late brother, Gianni Versace, would now be seeing someone new in Donatella’s place, a position that she had for almost 30 years.

Dario Vitale would be taking over as Versace’s chief creative officer, as per the brand’s announcement.

His role would be effective from April and would be the first designer outside of the Versace family to take on the role.

In a statement, Donatella wrote, "It has been the greatest honour of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy," adding that she was "excited to see Versace through new eyes."

However, it is not an entire exit from the fashion mogul’s behalf as she would still be serving as the company’s chief brand officer, where she would be focusing on the philanthropic and charitable aspects of Versace.

As per Harper Bazaar, Vitale has also broken his silence on taking on the position that Donatella Versace held, saying:

“I am truly honoured to join Versace as the chief creative officer and to be a part of this special and powerful fashion luxury house created by Gianni and Donatella."

He continued, "The House of Versace has a unique heritage that has spanned decades and has shaped the history of fashion. I want to express my sincere thank you to Donatella for her trust in me, and for her tireless dedication to the extraordinary brand that Versace is today."

"It is a privilege to contribute to the future growth of Versace and its global impact through my vision, expertise and dedication," Vitale concluded. 

