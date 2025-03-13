Kate Middleton 'scar' theory gains traction after latest appearance

King Charles and Britain's senior royals gathered at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday for annual celebrations for the Commonwealth.

Last year, both the 76-year-old king and his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, missed the Commonwealth Day service as they underwent treatment for cancer but both were present for Monday's occasion, one of the major royal events of the year.

Kate Middleton arrived with her husband William and won hearts of royal fans with what they called a perfect curtsy to King Charles.

The Princess of Wales, who stepped back from royal duties for a while after being diagnosed with cancer, is making a gradual return to the work.

While her latest appearance left the royal fans excited, there were some who chose to discuss an alleged scar on her face, which they thought had something to do with her absence from public life in early 2024.

For those unaware, a conspiracy theory gained traction after her appearance at the Trooping the Colour event on June 15, 2024, where some observers noticed what appeared to be a new mark near her left eye, extending from her eyebrow downward.

This observation sparked widespread discussion on social media platforms, with users questioning its origin and suggesting it might indicate something more sinister than official statements have revealed.

Officially, Kate Middleton has a known three-inch scar on her left temple, partially hidden by her hairline, which Kensington Palace has attributed to a "childhood operation.

This was first noted publicly in 2011, with the Palace clarifying it was unrelated to rumors of hair extensions or other cosmetic procedures.

No specific details about the operation have ever been disclosed, which has fueled curiosity over the years. However, the 2024 conspiracy centers on a supposedly new scar or mark observed in recent images, distinct from the previously documented one.

Some people argue the "new" scar might simply be the old one, more visible due to lighting, makeup, or aging, or that it’s a minor injury exaggerated by public scrutiny. The Palace has not addressed the 2024 observations specifically, maintaining its stance that Kate is recovering well from her cancer treatment, as seen in her gradual return to duties by late 2024.