Lizzo flexes weight loss progress on tour stage

Lizzo just made her return to the stage with her incredible transformation!

As the 36-year-old artist performed after being away from the live stage for almost two whole years, she ensured to keep her audience mesmerized at the Real Life mini tour for her show at The Wiltern stage in Los Angeles.

For the performance, Lizzo donned a black leather bodysuit that hugged her figure, which she styled with silver pants, highlighting her slim body.

The About Damn Time hitmaker topped her look off with a fishnet catsuit and a long white jacket of satin with a feather hem.

Later, her outfit change made fans go wild as Lizzo rocked a racy black bodysuit with fishnet stockings and then changing into a bold silver chain skirt and top.

The artist also treated her audience by performing the live version of her latest song, Love in Real Life, which was launched on February 28.

Additionally, the Grammy-winning rapper is set to perform three exclusive shows, with stops at Irving Plaza in New York on March 16 and First Avenue in Minneapolis on March 18.

This performance and her live comeback comes after Lizzo uploaded a selfie of herself wearing underwear and looking rather slim after achieving her weight-loss goal.

Previously speaking of her weight loss journey, as per Daily Mail, Lizzo stated, “I am actually on an intentional weight-loss journey right now.”

“Even at the end of my weight-loss journey, I'm not going to be considered thin by any means. I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI. And little bros on the Internet are still going to call me big backed. But I will be happy,” she had further mentioned during that time.