Photo: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco react to 'Beauty and the Beast' trolls: Report

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024.

Now, RadarOnline.com reported that the couple has broken silence on trolls that they look nothing less than “Beauty and the Beast.”

Spilling the beans on how they will approach the continuous online criticism, a source addressed, "Selena and Benny don't want a long engagement.”

The insider also addressed, “They're not going to be waiting a year like some couples do."

In addition to this, the spy gave insights into their rationale behind taking the next step in their engagement so soon.

The insider concluded, "They alos want to prove their love is real after enduring taunts saying they are a 'Beauty and the Beast' couple due to him not looking as photogenic as Selena."

This report comes on the heels of a cute moment shared by Benny Blanco on his social media account.

Taking to Instagram, Benny recreated a sweet moment from their first date.

“I thought it would be really cool if we came back and cooked with Jazz. Do you not know who Jazz is?” the 37-year-old said while ordering the same shrimp curry dish they had ordered on their first date.

“We’re making fried shrimp with curry,” he continued. “It looks so perfect."