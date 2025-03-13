Meghan Markle accused of stealing podcast idea from Kelci Borges

Within minutes after Meghan Markle shared the release date of her podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder" with Lemonada Media on Instagram, her critics started accusing Prince Harry's wife of stealing the idea from another podcast series.

Meghan Markle said on Thursday, ""I’m so excited to share with you something else I’ve been working on: “Confessions of a Female Founder.”

"I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses. They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?)."

Her critics claimed that title of her podcast originally came from podcast "Confessions of a CEO" where host Kelci Borges shares her personal experiences as a female founder, exploring both the glamorous and gritty sides of being a CEO.

Meanwhile Lemonada Media's Instagram post said, "In a new original podcast brought to you by Lemonada Media and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “Confessions of a Female Founder” invites you to be a fly on the wall as Meghan sits down for candid conversations with female founders and friends about the success, the struggles, and the never-before-told stories of building a business."







