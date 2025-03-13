King Charles makes power move just after Meghan Markle's major news

King Charles is taking a major step towards the global water crisis.

Just hours after Meghan Markle announced her upcoming podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, Charles' plan to host a high-profile Water and Climate Reception at Buckingham Palace was revealed.

In a joint post on Instagram, the official royal family handle the water air UK foundation revealed King Charles' plans.

Emphasizing on Charles' crucial role on raising awareness about water scarcity and sanitation, the statement read, "During his time as our Patron, The King has been instrumental in bringing us closer to a world where everyone, everywhere, has clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene."

It further stated, "His Majesty has supported us in many ways since 1991 – from visiting countries including Ghana, Tanzania and Uganda to see how clean water changes lives, to attending Glastonbury Festival, and stopping by our award-winning garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show."

"We are deeply honoured that His Majesty will host the Water and Climate Reception at Buckingham Palace tonight, bringing together young leaders and decision-makers to drive attention and action on climate change and water," it concluded.

It is worth mentioning that this announcement came just hours after Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle shared her excitement about Confessions of a Female Founder.

Meghan, who is already making headlines with her latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, stepped down from her role as a working royal with Harry in 2020.