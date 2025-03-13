'Confused' Selena Gomez changes Benny Blanco wedding destination: Report

March 13, 2025
Selena Gomez is seemingly overwhelmed by the preparations for her big day with Benny Blanco.
Last week, a report mentioned that the songbird wants to have her wedding at that recently purchased $35 million Beverly Hills mansion, which will be their “forever home.”
Nonetheless, a source told RadarOnline.com that now she has been thinking of a destination wedding in Puerto Rico.
"Selena is already started looking for a dress,” they claimed.
The source also addressed, “She's got a Pinterest board going for the look and feel of the ceremony and is having a lot of fun coming up with ideas.”
"Her mom is going to help, and Benny has plenty of ideas too, but of course, she's using a wedding planner to handle all the details,” they continued.
Revealing where the couple plans on exchanging vows, the spy confided, "They haven't settled on a location yet but have talked about doing a destination wedding, possibly even Puerto Rico."