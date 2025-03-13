 
'Confused' Selena Gomez changes Benny Blanco wedding destination: Report

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco reportedly cannot wait to walk down the aisle

Web Desk
March 13, 2025

Selena Gomez is seemingly overwhelmed by the preparations for her big day with Benny Blanco.

Last week, a report mentioned that the songbird wants to have her wedding at that recently purchased $35 million Beverly Hills mansion, which will be their “forever home.”

Nonetheless, a source told RadarOnline.com that now she has been thinking of a destination wedding in Puerto Rico.

"Selena is already started looking for a dress,” they claimed.

The source also addressed, “She's got a Pinterest board going for the look and feel of the ceremony and is having a lot of fun coming up with ideas.”

"Her mom is going to help, and Benny has plenty of ideas too, but of course, she's using a wedding planner to handle all the details,” they continued.

Revealing where the couple plans on exchanging vows, the spy confided, "They haven't settled on a location yet but have talked about doing a destination wedding, possibly even Puerto Rico."

