Photo: 'Confused' Selena Gomez changes Benny Blanco wedding destination: Report

Selena Gomez is seemingly overwhelmed by the preparations for her big day with Benny Blanco.

Last week, a report mentioned that the songbird wants to have her wedding at that recently purchased $35 million Beverly Hills mansion, which will be their “forever home.”

Nonetheless, a source told RadarOnline.com that now she has been thinking of a destination wedding in Puerto Rico.

"Selena is already started looking for a dress,” they claimed.

The source also addressed, “She's got a Pinterest board going for the look and feel of the ceremony and is having a lot of fun coming up with ideas.”

"Her mom is going to help, and Benny has plenty of ideas too, but of course, she's using a wedding planner to handle all the details,” they continued.

Revealing where the couple plans on exchanging vows, the spy confided, "They haven't settled on a location yet but have talked about doing a destination wedding, possibly even Puerto Rico."