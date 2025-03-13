Jacob Batalon breaks silence on Tom Holland, Zendaya's engagement timing

Jacob Batalon has set the record straight after learning about Tom Holland's engagement to Zendaya in a surprising way.

The 28-year-old actor and his co-star Holland from Spider-Man were engaged to their partners at about the same time, but Batalon claimed that he had planned it first.

Batalon shared that he and his girlfriend, Veronica Leahovc, got engaged on March 5, while insiders reported that Holland and Zendaya, both 28, got engaged on January 11.

In a recent interview with Metro Entertainment, The Wrecking Crew star was asked about the timing of the engagements.

Responding to the question, he quipped they had no idea about each other's plans.

"No, we did not know about each other's plans like that. But I will say I thought about it first,” the Avengers: Endgame alum stated.

For the unversed, Batalon stepped into the Marvel universe as Ned Leeds in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, in which Holland played the titular superhero Spider-Man while Zendaya depicted Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson.

Notably, he reprised his role in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

It is pertinent to mention that Jacob Batalon’s forthcoming film is Novocaine, an action comedy film, which is scheduled to be released on March 14, 2025.