Jamie Foxx drops odd details about a conversation before his 2023 near-death health scare

Jamie Foxx reflected on an odd conversation about settling his affairs just before his 2023 medical crisis.

In a recent chat with People, on March 12, the Oscar-winning actor recalled eerie talk he had with his team that was looking after his situation not long before the stroke happened due to internal bleeding in his brain during the shooting of his movie Back in Action.

"You know what's crazy? Before it happened, I was talking to my people that handle my stuff [and they asked], 'Jamie, wanna go over some papers just in case something happens?' " he told the outlet.

Foxx responded to his team in worry, "'What's gonna happen to me?' "a few moments after he suffered a brain bleed, which caused the stroke.

"Boom! Gone," Foxx expressed the sentiment referring to the time when he went into the coma and remained unconscious for weeks.

The actor further noted that his near-death medical emergency was different from what he had ever imagined about his own death, which was close to a scene in a 1998 action-crime flick.

"I used to watch the movie Colors, when they had a shootout ... I thought I was gonna go out like like Rocket [Don Cheadle], like go out in a shootout in the mall or something," Foxx noted. "I didn't think I was just gonna go out asking for an aspirin."

The medical emergency occurred while Foxx was filming Back in Action in Atlanta alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close in April 2023.

Moreover, to share his near death experience with the world, Jamie Foxx released a standup comedy special titled What Had Happened Was ..., premiered on Netflix in December 2024.