Nikki Glaser set to return for 2026 Golden Globe Awards

Nikki Glaser was just announced as the host for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

The 40-year-old comedian was in charge of this year’s ceremony as well, which took place in January.

Her performance managed to wow the bosses so much that the organizers have already invited her back for next year.

As per Bang Premiere, Nikki, in a statement joked about her hopes of landing her dream job after this high-profile stint.

“Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career,” she mentioned.

Nikki continued, “I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from 'The White Lotus', who will finally recognise my talent and cast me in Season Four as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past.”

Additionally, Nikki received praise from the president of the Golden Globes, Helen Hoehne, who said, “Nikki Glaser brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit to the Golden Globes stage this year. Her sharp humour and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant and most of all fun.”