Justin Bieber drops emotional message as fans grow concerned: 'I was a fraud'

Justin Bieber is finally speaking up amid fans growing concerns about his wellbeing.

The 31-year-old singer took to his official Instagram account on Thursday, March 13, and penned down a heartbreaking message after escalating fear over his disheveled appearance in a recent video.

In the post, Bieber confessed that he is feeling "like a fraud" and "unqualified most days."

"People told me my whole life 'wow Justin you deserve that'," he began. "And I personally have always felt unworthy, like I was a fraud, like when people told me I deserve something."

The post is hinting at his possible imposter syndrome over his rapid rise to fame during his teenage years.

"It made me feel sneaky like, damn if they only knew my thoughts," he continued. "How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am... They wouldn't be saying this."

"I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club, I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days," Bieber concluded his note, expressing his fears.

It is pertinent to mention that speculations regarding Bieber's health and well-being have been circulating for the last few months as the singer made public appearances with sunken eyes and strange outfits.

Moreover, earlier in the month of March, Bieber celebrated his 31st birthday with his wife Hailey Bieber and son Jack, who was born in August 2024.