Meghan Markle called out for ‘puzzling' recipe on ‘With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle’s bath salt recipe critically analysed by an expert

March 14, 2025

Meghan Markle’s Epsom bath salts recipe is branded troublesome by an expert who decided to try them.

Vogue writer Emma Specter reveals she tried to make the salts at home and has an agitating experience sourcing the ingredients.

In her price for the outlet, Emma writes: “Puzzle at the fact that one of the ingredients is Epsom salts, when we’re…supposed to be making Epsom salts. Granted, I’m making a jazzed-up version, but isn’t this kind of like buying premade lasagna as an ‘ingredient’ for making lasagna?

In a later stage of preparing the salts, Emma added: “Realize you do not have any of the other ingredients on hand except for sea salt, which you are loath to use for soaking purposes because it’s expensive—but needs must! Run out quickly for arnica and lavender essential oils (also known as a “typical L.A. errand”).”

Emma then went on to admits that the salt levelled up her bathing experience by a small percentage and concluded that the hassle might not be worth it.

