Olivia Culpo opens up about tough first months of pregnancy

Olivia Culpo opened up about the struggle she faced during the first four months of her pregnancy.

The media personality is over the moon now, but her pregnancy was not smooth in the beginning.

The American model and actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Christian McCaffrey, took to her Instagram account on Wednesday and shared that she had her difficult days during the first trimester.

I couldn’t work out the first 4 months of my pregnancy (not even walking)," she shared on Stories on March 12.

However, she is now getting back on her fitness regime.

She uploaded a selfie with her trainer Marissa West, wearing an all black workout outfit with a prominent growing baby bump.

"So we're making it really count now." Olivia captioned the photo.

The former Miss Universe kept the news of her pregnancy under wraps until March 10, as this pregnancy is very special for her due to her past struggle with fertility because of her 2020 endometriosis diagnosis.

It could be really hard for me to have babies," she shared on a 2022 episode of The Culpo Sisters, adding, "There is so much that I don’t know about what’s going to happen in the future with that condition and I worry all the time about my timeline."

"I feel like I have to have kids ASAP," she added at the time.