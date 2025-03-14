 
Geo News

Olivia Culpo opens up about tough first months of pregnancy

The former Miss Universe got candid about the precautions she had to take during her first trimester

By
Web Desk
|

March 14, 2025

Olivia Culpo opens up about tough first months of pregnancy
Olivia Culpo opens up about tough first months of pregnancy

Olivia Culpo opened up about the struggle she faced during the first four months of her pregnancy.

The media personality is over the moon now, but her pregnancy was not smooth in the beginning.

The American model and actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Christian McCaffrey, took to her Instagram account on Wednesday and shared that she had her difficult days during the first trimester.

I couldn’t work out the first 4 months of my pregnancy (not even walking)," she shared on Stories on March 12.

However, she is now getting back on her fitness regime.

She uploaded a selfie with her trainer Marissa West, wearing an all black workout outfit with a prominent growing baby bump.

"So we're making it really count now." Olivia captioned the photo.

The former Miss Universe kept the news of her pregnancy under wraps until March 10, as this pregnancy is very special for her due to her past struggle with fertility because of her 2020 endometriosis diagnosis.

It could be really hard for me to have babies," she shared on a 2022 episode of The Culpo Sisters, adding, "There is so much that I don’t know about what’s going to happen in the future with that condition and I worry all the time about my timeline."

"I feel like I have to have kids ASAP," she added at the time.

Justin Bieber drops emotional message as fans grow concerned: 'I was a fraud'
Justin Bieber drops emotional message as fans grow concerned: 'I was a fraud'
Meghan Markle accused of 'roasting' royal family in Netflix show: 'Not made for us'
Meghan Markle accused of 'roasting' royal family in Netflix show: 'Not made for us'
Amanda Seyfried finally lands dream role in 'Long Bright River'
Amanda Seyfried finally lands dream role in 'Long Bright River'
Nikki Glaser set to return for 2026 Golden Globe Awards
Nikki Glaser set to return for 2026 Golden Globe Awards
Regina Hall says she 'doesn't feel like herself' in 'O'Dessa'
Regina Hall says she 'doesn't feel like herself' in 'O'Dessa'
Meghan Markle keeps British traditions alive for Archie and Lilibet
Meghan Markle keeps British traditions alive for Archie and Lilibet
Jamie Foxx drops odd details about a conversation before his 2023 near-death health scare
Jamie Foxx drops odd details about a conversation before his 2023 near-death health scare
Benson Boone believes he ‘would die' over this move
Benson Boone believes he ‘would die' over this move