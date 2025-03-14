Did Kate Middleton wear ‘red' on Commonwealth Day for Trump?

Kate Middleton has raised a few eyebrows over her outfit choice on the Commonwealth Day.



The Princess of Wales, who wore a bright red dress on the day, is conjectured to be sending signals to US President Donald Trump.

This comes as Trump plans a trade war against Canada

Revealing whether Kate wore the colour to support Canada, expert Sarah Hewson tells Matt Wilkinson for The Sun: "The late Queen had blue and yellow flowers in a huge bowl behind Prime Minister Trudeau, and that was a very deliberate show of support for Ukraine.”

"So, perhaps these outfits don’t happen by chance."

She added that the royals "often leave these little Easter eggs for us", before noting: "She’s not political. The Princess of Wales doesn’t get into that kind of thing."