Anthony Mackie raises his four sons to stay humble despite his hollywood fame

Anthony Mackie is raising his four sons to be "young men" and "humble."

In a recent chat with on The Pivot podcast, the Captain America: Brave New World star shared with hosts Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor how he is keeping his kids grounded amid his Hollywood stardom.

“I keep my boys humble. Like my boys have never had a pair of Jordans. My boys don’t do all that internet fly s***,” he said. “I could be the biggest star in the world. Do not let me catch you being stupid.”

“My oldest gets it — my 15-year-old. He tell the other ones, he’s like, ‘Yo, don’t make Dad mad,'" Mackie continued. "Once you get one that’s right, he’s going to straighten the other ones out.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the 8 Mile alum shared the reason behind building his children's strong character in today's world.

“So, it is just that thing of in the past 20 years, we’ve been living through the death of the American male. They have literally killed masculinity in our homes, in our communities for one reason or another," he began. "But I raise my boys to be young men.”

Mackie started to teach his sons manners, like saying thank you, opening doors for women, and taking care of their mom, since they were only two years old.

“Every time I left for a job, I tell my 15-year-old, ‘You’re the man of the house. You make sure these doors are locked. Every night this alarm is on. You text me or you call me every night before you go to bed and you wake up,'" he noted.