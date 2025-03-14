Drew Barrymore calls Millie Bobby Brown 'grandma' over surprise pet news

Millie Bobby Brown's pet donkey is expecting a baby!

The 21-year-old actress made an appearance in the recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show for the promotion of her new movie The Electric State.

During the conversation Brown shared the exciting news to host Drew Barrymore about her farm life.

“I’m so excited to be a part of this announcement, that you have a donkey, what’s going on with…” Barrymore began before Brown interrupted, “We’re pregnant!”

Barrymore inquired how she discovered that her donkey is expecting.

In response, Brown, who married Jake Bongiovi in May 2024, explained, “I went outside to the farm and Jake was in the garden, and I said, ‘Jake, doesn’t Betsy look like she’s gotten into some food? She looks…big.' ”

The Charlie’s Angels alum exitedly said, “You’re a grandmother now!” Brown proudly replied, “I know, I know.”

The Stranger Things actress went on to say, “I went out, touched her tummy, and she was kind of looking at me, and I was like, ‘You’re telling me something.’ So I went and got my ultrasound machine (don’t laugh at me I have an ultrasound machine)...I got the ultrasound machine out and I’m doing it and Jake’s like, ‘Millie you’re crazy,’ and I’m like, ‘Put more ultrasound gel on it! I need more connection!’ ”

After a medical checkup, a veterinary doctor told Brown that her pet donkey is "six months pregnant,"

“So we’re having a baby in June, I’m so excited!” Brown added.