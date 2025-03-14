 
Geo News

‘Rotten' Meghan Markle called ‘founder of ‘shyte' and wife of ‘drugged out fool'

Wife of ‘drugged out fool’ Meghan Markle has been bashed for inducing heart attacks for the UK and its people

By
Web Desk
|

March 14, 2025

‘Rotten Meghan Markle called ‘founder of ‘shyte and wife of ‘drugged out fool
‘Rotten' Meghan Markle called ‘founder of ‘shyte' and wife of ‘drugged out fool'

Commentators across X (formerly known as Twitter) seem not to have received news of Meghan’s podcast all too well because as soon as pages like Pop Crave posted then news users rushed to the comment section and accused her of ‘sleeping her way to the top’.

The accusations only got rougher from there, with claims like “Another heart attack is coming for the British Media.”

Some started taking jibes at her allegedly copied podcast title, and tried renaming it things like ‘Confessions of a Female Flounder’ or accusing her of only being the founder of “being the world's biggest annoyance!” (sic)

‘Rotten Meghan Markle called ‘founder of ‘shyte and wife of ‘drugged out fool

Whereas others just bashed the Duchess herself, called her out for being married to a “drugged out foor” and a “bully” to people “that welcomed her”.

‘Rotten Meghan Markle called ‘founder of ‘shyte and wife of ‘drugged out fool

Despite all of this the attacks didn’t end there because others turned their focus to the Royal Family during all this and said, “so Happy the queen is dead, so she can't see this mess of a ghetto princess”.

Meghan Markle missing key ingredient that would make her Netflix show hit
Meghan Markle missing key ingredient that would make her Netflix show hit
Kate Middleton's feeling banned by Meghan from getting too close to Lilibet
Kate Middleton's feeling banned by Meghan from getting too close to Lilibet
Meghan Markle is stepping on people in Hollywood: ‘Uses the poor without remorse'
Meghan Markle is stepping on people in Hollywood: ‘Uses the poor without remorse'
Selena Gomez sells personal items ahead of first album with fiancé Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez sells personal items ahead of first album with fiancé Benny Blanco
Drew Barrymore calls Millie Bobby Brown 'grandma' over surprise pet news
Drew Barrymore calls Millie Bobby Brown 'grandma' over surprise pet news
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker make way to keep their marriage strong
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker make way to keep their marriage strong
Kate Middleton proved she is ‘tough cookie' after Prince William breakup video
Kate Middleton proved she is ‘tough cookie' after Prince William breakup
Anthony Mackie raises his four sons to stay humble despite his hollywood fame
Anthony Mackie raises his four sons to stay humble despite his hollywood fame