‘Rotten' Meghan Markle called ‘founder of ‘shyte' and wife of ‘drugged out fool'

Commentators across X (formerly known as Twitter) seem not to have received news of Meghan’s podcast all too well because as soon as pages like Pop Crave posted then news users rushed to the comment section and accused her of ‘sleeping her way to the top’.

The accusations only got rougher from there, with claims like “Another heart attack is coming for the British Media.”

Some started taking jibes at her allegedly copied podcast title, and tried renaming it things like ‘Confessions of a Female Flounder’ or accusing her of only being the founder of “being the world's biggest annoyance!” (sic)

Whereas others just bashed the Duchess herself, called her out for being married to a “drugged out foor” and a “bully” to people “that welcomed her”.

Despite all of this the attacks didn’t end there because others turned their focus to the Royal Family during all this and said, “so Happy the queen is dead, so she can't see this mess of a ghetto princess”.