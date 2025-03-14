 
Geo News

Justin Baldoni's lawyer clarifies calling Blake Lively a 'victim'

Justin Baldoni's attorney addresses key elements in the 'It Ends With Us' lawsuits

By
Web Desk
|

March 14, 2025

Justin Baldonis lawyer clarifies calling Blake Lively a victim
Justin Baldoni's lawyer clarifies calling Blake Lively a 'victim'

Justin Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman had referred to It Ends With Us star Blake Lively as the victim in one of the court hearings.

“My clients have a right to defend themselves," Freedman previously said during a March 6 hearing when Lively and Reynolds’ attorney Meryl Conant Governski said the case necessitates an "Attorney’s Eyes Only" order as both sides' impulse to leak data to the media outweighs complying with a court's gag order,

"That is in no way abusing the victim," Freedman had added in the court, which caught the attention of The Town podcast host Matthew Belloni in a Thursday episode.

“It is interesting you said ‘not abusing the victim,’” Belloni told the lawyer. “Does that mean you agree that Blake is a victim here?”

Freedman corrected him in the episode, saying, “I actually think that a lot of people are victims here. I think Justin is a victim here, I think Melissa Nathan is a victim. I think Jed Wallace is a victim. I think Jen Abel is a victim, I think Steve Sarowitz is. Jamey Heath is.”

Belloni went on to press Freedman by iterating, “But you did say Blake is a victim in a court hearing.”

“What I said is, ‘This is not attacking the victim,’” clarified Freedman. When Belloni said he had “put scare quotes” around the word “victim,” Freedman said, “Yeah. Well, ‘victim’ can be in the eye of the beholder.”

Baldoni and Lively are set for a 2026 trial as Baldoni pleads not guilty to sexual harassment and retaliatory smear campaign accusations made by his costar Lively. Meanwhile, Lively is being sued for defamation and extortion by her counterpart.

Meghan Markle missing key ingredient that would make her Netflix show hit
Meghan Markle missing key ingredient that would make her Netflix show hit
Kate Middleton's feeling banned by Meghan from getting too close to Lilibet
Kate Middleton's feeling banned by Meghan from getting too close to Lilibet
Meghan Markle is stepping on people in Hollywood: ‘Uses the poor without remorse'
Meghan Markle is stepping on people in Hollywood: ‘Uses the poor without remorse'
Selena Gomez sells personal items ahead of first album with fiancé Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez sells personal items ahead of first album with fiancé Benny Blanco
Drew Barrymore calls Millie Bobby Brown 'grandma' over surprise pet news
Drew Barrymore calls Millie Bobby Brown 'grandma' over surprise pet news
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker make way to keep their marriage strong
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker make way to keep their marriage strong
Kate Middleton proved she is ‘tough cookie' after Prince William breakup video
Kate Middleton proved she is ‘tough cookie' after Prince William breakup
Anthony Mackie raises his four sons to stay humble despite his hollywood fame
Anthony Mackie raises his four sons to stay humble despite his hollywood fame