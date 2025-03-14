Normani and DK Metcalf are engaged

Normani and DeKaylin “DK” Metcalf are engaged to marry, almost two years after the couple confirmed their romance.

The couple got engaged on Wednesday, Metcalf spilled to the reporters after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I started sending her flowers with a story and then the last letter on the flower was 'Will you marry?' And she said yes," the NFL star recalled of the proposal.

Metcalf revealed he had wanted to propose since last year but couldn't materialise due to conflicts with her schedule.

He noted that he wanted to "take an approach to where a schedule couldn't matter."

"My family and her family was in Houston. It was my sister's Spring Break and just thought about getting the whole family together for a big kumbaya and joining our families with the ring," People Magazine quoted Metcalf.

"Hold that rock up, baby," the NFL star, 27, then told Normani, 28, who was sitting to one side.

He confirmed that the musician would be joining him during his visit with his new team in a video shared on social media, in which he referred to her as his "beautiful fiancée."

Romance rumours did not spark until June 2022 even though the pair were first introduced in 2020 by Ciara and Russell Wilson.