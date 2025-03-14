Nick Jonas, Adrienne Warren teases first-ever Broadway production

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren are set to star in the first-ever Broadway production of The Last Five Years, and they recently gave fans a sneak peek of their performance.

The duo appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (March 13), where they performed The Next Ten Minutes, the only duet in the musical.

The beloved show, written by Jason Robert Brown, explores the five-year relationship between Jamie and Cathy through a unique, non-linear narrative, Cathy’s story unfolds from the end of their relationship, while Jamie’s begins from the start, with their timelines only intersecting in the middle.

According to Just Jared, the highly anticipated Broadway production begins previews on March 18 and will run for a limited 14-week engagement through June 22.

Fans eager to witness Jonas and Warren bring these iconic roles to life can secure their tickets now.