Jennifer Garner and JLo still on great terms?

Ben Affleck's ex-wives Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner are reportedly on "great terms."

An insider recently spilled to People Magazine that Lopez, 55, and Garner, 52, are "friends" who check in with each other.

"Jennifer Garner reaches out to Jennifer Lopez about her kids. Jennifer Lopez reaches out to Jennifer Garner about her kids. They're friends," the source told the publication. "They have really found a great female support system and communicate."

"We're always pitting women against women. In this case, it's just not the truth," the source added of Lopez and Garner's relationship," the insider added.

Garner, who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2015, shares kids Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, with the former Batman star, also 52.

Meanwhile, Lopez shares her 17-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

However, Lopez and Affleck—along with their kids from previous relationships—lived as a blended family for the most part during their two-year-long marriage from 2022 to 2024.

A different source recently told the outlet that Affleck and Garner "have been on good terms for a while now and seem to enjoy chatting and hanging out" when they're with the kids.