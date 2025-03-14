 
Prince Harry's life without a dad or brother turns sad: 'There's no real joy'

Prince Harry is sparking a lot of negative emotions as a writer claims he’s making her homesick

Web Desk
March 14, 2025

Prince Harry's life without a dad or brother turns sad: ‘There's no real joy'

Prince Harry’s place in LA has come into question as many start to wonder whether he truly happy or on the cusp of nothing.

A columnist named Shane Watson made these comments about the Duke and his newfound identity as a handbag carrier for his wife Meghan Markle in a piece for The Times.

The accusatory comments started with the writer wondering, “Is he playing mahjong or is that just the fun times for the girls?” while Meghan Markle becomes more and more active in the Hollywood space.

Behind the scenes, “Who are Harry’s friends? Meghan’s hairdresser? Meghan’s chef friend she met when scouting for chefs for With Love, Meghan?” Ms Watson asked.

“And what about family?” because on the other side of the pond from the UK “there’s Meghan’s mum, Doria, and that’s it. No brother, no father, no father-in-law, no cousins for Archie and Lili.”

“Just a cold yawning gap filled with gorgeous influencers and quirky actresses who all, by their own admission, outsource everything and behave like they’re taking crack when they have a margarita. I feel homesick just thinking about it.”

Before concluding the expert also pondered whether the Duke really is happy in LA because “The endless emoting and fake joy and lashings of food that no-one’s going to eat because this is LA, served in that soulless garden with the garden station full of polished trowels. It’s so alien it’s scary. Has Harry got the fear? Does he know he’s on the cusp of becoming a handbag carrier?”

