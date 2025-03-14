Gigi Hadid dons gold amid wardrobe malfunction in NYC

Gigi Hadid turned heads at Rabanne’s perfume pop-up event in New York City on Thursday, effortlessly maintaining her composure despite a wardrobe mishap.

Dressed in a flowing sleeveless yellow dress, Hadid paired her look with a transparent, gold-tinted PVC coat.

However, the 29-year-old model suffered a fashion slip when a noticeable hole appeared near the hemline of her dress.

Unfazed by the minor setback, Hadid flashed a radiant smile throughout the evening.

According to Daily Mail, her ensemble was a nod to Rabanne’s Million Gold fragrance bottle, a product she has been promoting since February.

Last month, she shared dreamy Instagram photos with the perfume, captioning the post, “LIVE from my bathroom: it’s @rabanne #milliongoldforher! Happy Valentine’s week xx.”

Moreover, Hadid recently made rare comments about her relationship with actor Bradley Cooper in Vogue’s March cover story.

Additionally, she expressed gratitude for their romance, sharing that Cooper has introduced her to theater and provided her with a sense of normalcy in dating.

Furthermore, Hadid also reflected on co-parenting her daughter, Khai, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, emphasizing their strong partnership built on love and mutual support.