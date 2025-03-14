Meghan Markle compared to Donald Trump in battle for public support

Meghan Markle is seemingly facing challenges as her new projects struggle to appeal to a wider audience, claimed a royal expert.

In a conversation with Fox News Digital, PR expert Doug Eldridge compared the Duchess of Sussex’s situation to political figures like Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

He said that while the former actor, who now goes by Meghan Sussex, has a strong and loyal fanbase, many people outside that group dislike her, drawing parallels with Trump and Harris.

Eldridge said that for Markle to succeed, she needs to stay focused and keep going despite the negativity.

“At this point, Markle is similar to both candidates who ran in the last presidential election,” he said.

“They were loved by their core demos and despised by those outside of it, which means it really came down to a numbers game.”

The expert continued, “Make no mistake, Markle has a large, loyal, following, but just like at a baseball game, the boos usually stand out more than the cheers, so they often seem more unanimous — regardless of whether that’s true.

“Again, it will be a numbers game moving forward. Markle just needs to stay in the batter’s box, ignore the crowd, and manage to get on first base. She can’t afford another strike out.”