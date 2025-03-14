 
Justin, Hailey Bieber considering fleeing Hollywood to save marriage?

March 14, 2025

Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly considering moving to Europe to "enjoy some time far away from the spotlight."

On Thursday, an insider revealed to The U.S. Sun that the couple is looking to flee the country to "reconnect" amid rumours of marital troubles.

“They want to enjoy a simpler life again with a slower pace of life to reconnect in a quiet environment.” the source told the outlet.

The confidant continued that the singer and the supermodel are looking for a home with "great weather, privacy, countryside and a quiet environment."

This revelation comes after the source told the outlet that Justin and Hailey's marriage is on the rocks, describing their issues as "bigger than just a fight."

For those unversed, the Baby hitmaker tied the knot with Hailey in September 2028, and the couple welcomed their first son, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 22, 2024.

