Alec, Hilaria Baldwin's reality show given brutal one word verdict

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have turned to reality TV in the wake of the Rust shooting ordeal, but an industry insider says their project is “doomed.”

The couple’s show, The Baldwins, features their family life with their seven kids. It debuted on TLC on February 23 and received negative reviews. It sits at a 13% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The show begins before Alec’s trial for the involuntary manslaughter charges over cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death from shooting on the set.

The Guardian wrote: “…The Baldwins is just a reality show designed and timed to ease the actor’s way back into public life and affection in the wake of his trial (ultimately dismissed on procedural grounds after three days) for the involuntary manslaughter of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed in 2021 when a prop gun went off while Baldwin was rehearsing a scene. And that really would be a rare thing – a new low for television.”

Variety also critiqued the show, writing, “What we are watching is a father of seven minor children anticipating the potential end of his life as a parent as he’s known it; as such, the canned, stock reality-show instrumentals feel extra-tinny, the moments of gaiety extra-forced.”

An audience review on Google called out the couple for filming around the trial, writing, “Horrible how they are using a woman’s death to make money with a reality show, they are both so unlikable and fake. After the incident happened Hillary (sic) continued to post on Instagram with the happy pictures for Halloween like if nothing had happened.If you have any common sense you stop and try to think about the feelings of the family and son that lost his mom when seeing that. I guess Hilary has a deep issue with wanting attention no matter what.”

An industry insider echoed these statements, telling Radar Online: "This project is doomed for so many reasons."