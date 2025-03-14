Christina Haack shares fiery take on life without ex Josh Hall

Christina Haack recently shared an update on life at home without the “negative” presence of her third ex-husband, Josh Hall.

In a new episode of Christina on the Coast, the 41-year-old HGTV star talked to her friend Cassie Schienle about how she and her family are doing after her separation from Hall.

When Schienle asked if she feels like “a weight’s been lifted” off her shoulders, Haack’s face lit up while responding.

She said, “Because Josh is gone? Yes, A 220-lb. weight.”

“The house is so much better; the kids are so happy. Like, everyone in this household is thriving and the kids truly are doing great,” Haack noted.

"Everyone’s just doing better since he’s gone… just all that negative energy,” the Flip or Flop star remarked.

For the unversed, Haack and Hall broke up in July 2024 after almost three years of their marriage.

The Tennessee real estate professional filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as their divorce reason.

As per the documents obtained by PEOPLE, he also asked for spousal support.

It is pertinent to mention that Christina Haack is the mother of three children, as she shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

While her other 5-year-old son Hudson is from her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead.