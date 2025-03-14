Julia Stiles says Harvey Weinstein made her film 'cheap' scene in 'Down to You'

Julia Stiles has revealed she felt uncomfortable during one scene in Down to You.

The 2000 film, produced by Harvey Weinstein, stars Julia alongside Freddie Prinze Jr. at age 18.

Now, during her conversation on Brett Goldstein's Films to be Buried With podcast, Julia called the movie "executed very poorly."

She said, "[Kris Isacsson] was a first-time director and he was a very, very intelligent, capable guy."

"The script was very good, and then Harvey Weinstein got his hands on it and decided to capitalize on this trend," Julia added. "And it just became dumb. As far as I remember — I haven't seen it in a long time ... and they're pouring money at it, in stupid ways."

Julia, who has done memorable dance scenes in 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) and Save the Last Dance (2001), added, "I love to dance but it was dumb. It was like, let's get her on a pool table ... it wasn't even imaginative."

"I'm told that, he — because of the success of Save the Last Dance, or the success of 10 Things I Hate About You, with me dancing on the pool table — he, like, needed to have me dancing in the film," she said.

"And I felt so slimy doing it the whole time ... It was annoying because it was like, 'Well, this is so cheap, and it's not adding to the story,'" Julia Stiles added.