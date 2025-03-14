Happy couple Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant to tie the knot?

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant have a lot in common

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant are more serious and happy than ever and may just tie the knot.

Keanu and Alexandra were friends for years before things turned romantic and collaborated on literary projects.

The John Wick star recently shared that their seven-year-long relationship is built on "sharing, communicating, you know, supporting."

The 60-year-old star and his artist girlfriend travel a lot and "go riding in the canyons of L.A., and it's like they can disappear for hours," per a source.

"They really enjoy collaborating on artistic projects and appreciate what each other contributes. Keanu sees himself in Alexandra, and vice versa,” the mole told Radar Online.

While Keanu has previously shown interest in co-stars Winona Ryder and Sandra Bullock, the mole noted that his relationship with Alexandra is more of a match of minds.

"They're so happy with the way things stand," the insider shared.

"Knowing them, if they decide to tie the knot, it'll probably be spur of the moment,” they claimed of Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant.