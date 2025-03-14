Duchess Sophie releases big statement as she makes important US visit

Duchess Sophie has released her big statement during key visit to US where she held important meetings.

The palace shared Duchess Sophie’s statement on its website.

The palace said this week, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended the UN’s 69th Commission on the Status of Women as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) and as Champion of the UN’s Women, Peace and Security agenda and in support of the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative.

The Duchess delivered a keynote address at a UN Friends of Vision group meeting titled ‘No Woman Left Behind – closing the gender gap in eye health to achieve the SDGs’.

During her speech, Sophie said: “When we get it right with eye health, it has incredible, life-changing, far-reaching positive impacts beyond the act of saving or restoring sight, which is why I am passionate about it and why it is so deserving of our action and attention.”

