 
Geo News

Duchess Sophie releases big statement as she makes important US visit

Duchess Sophie is such an incredible representative of the Royal Family! 'A true Lady'

By
Web Desk
|

March 14, 2025

Duchess Sophie releases big statement as she makes important US visit
Duchess Sophie releases big statement as she makes important US visit

Duchess Sophie has released her big statement during key visit to US where she held important meetings.

The palace shared Duchess Sophie’s statement on its website.

The palace said this week, the Duchess of Edinburgh attended the UN’s 69th Commission on the Status of Women as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) and as Champion of the UN’s Women, Peace and Security agenda and in support of the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative.

The Duchess delivered a keynote address at a UN Friends of Vision group meeting titled ‘No Woman Left Behind – closing the gender gap in eye health to achieve the SDGs’.

During her speech, Sophie said: “When we get it right with eye health, it has incredible, life-changing, far-reaching positive impacts beyond the act of saving or restoring sight, which is why I am passionate about it and why it is so deserving of our action and attention.”

Commenting on the royal family’s post, one fan said, “Duchess Sophie is such an incredible representative of the Royal Family! A true Lady!”

'Ted Lasso' season 4 confirmed, cast members revealed
'Ted Lasso' season 4 confirmed, cast members revealed
Lucy Hale 'secretly' dating Youtuber Harry Jowsey: Sources
Lucy Hale 'secretly' dating Youtuber Harry Jowsey: Sources
Julia Stiles says Harvey Weinstein made her film 'cheap' scene in 'Down to You'
Julia Stiles says Harvey Weinstein made her film 'cheap' scene in 'Down to You'
George, Amal Clooney change priorities as actor ages with realistic expectations
George, Amal Clooney change priorities as actor ages with realistic expectations
Happy couple Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant to tie the knot?
Happy couple Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant to tie the knot?
Cate Blanchett reveals shocking wedding day detail
Cate Blanchett reveals shocking wedding day detail
Princess Anne assumes new position once held by her father Prince Philip
Princess Anne assumes new position once held by her father Prince Philip
Gene Hackman's $80 million fortune could ignite family war
Gene Hackman's $80 million fortune could ignite family war