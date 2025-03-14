Investigation launched against actor Actor Nadia Hussain under Peca

Renowned actor Nadia Hussain. — Instagram/nadiahussain_khan/screengrab

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday launched investigations against actor and model Nadia Hussain under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) for allegedly levelling baseless allegations against the probe agency.

A day earlier, Nadia took to her Instagram account claimed that man impersonating as a FIA officer attempted to defraud her.

This comes days after the famous actor's husband's arrest in a financial embezzlement case. The FIA arrested the actor's husband, Atif Khan, in the multi-million fraud case last week.

The actor said that a “FIA officer” demanded a Rs30 million bribe for her husband's bail.

According to Nadia, the caller asked her that the matter should remain between them. The actor said that initially she almost believed him, however, it didn’t take her much time to recognise the whole situation.

Nadia also disclosed that the fraud caller had been reported to the FIA and that she would be talking to NADRA officials about how her family numbers were so easily available to anyone.

Surprisingly, instead of taking action against the fraud caller, the FIA cybercrime wing launched an investigation against the actor over “baseless allegations”.

A spokesperson of the FIA said that the suspect made a telephone call to the actor for a bribe, adding that the caller used the picture of a senior officer as a display picture (DP) on Instagram.

The actor was told about the fake call when she approached the FIA, the official said, adding that the actor was instructed to lodge her complaint with the cybercrime wing.

“Nobody will be allowed to spread baseless propaganda [against FIA] without any evidence,” the spokesperson said, adding that the actor attempted to damage the reputation of the institution.

On the other hand, the actor said that an FIA team visited her at her house and inquired about the fake call and her statement on the social media platform.

“I have provided all the information [about the incident] to the FIA officials,” she added.

The actor said that she clearly mentioned in the description of the social media post that it was a fraud call. “I was not taken into custody,” Nadia clarified, adding that she was asked to record statement next week.