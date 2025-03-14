90 Day's Natalie, Josh's relationship ends with an emotional twist

90 Day Fiance stars Natalie Podiakova and Josh Weinstein have officially called it quits after three years of togetherness.

The 40-year-old TV personality shared the news in PEOPLE's exclusive preview of the March 17 episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

In a confessional, Natalie, who dated Josh for over three years, asked, "Why am I not enough?"

“I do feel pain a lot because I love him and it kind of hurt my dignity a lot because I wasn't enough for him to commit to me, to be with me. … Why he doesn't want to be with me if he loves me?” she explained.

Natalie went on to clarify that she would not be part of any "drama" or "scandal" after the breakup, saying, “I'm better than that.”

Notably, the therapists at the couples’ retreat praised Josh and Natalie for their "openness" and "vulnerability" during their time at the resort.

After the session, the pair said goodbye to their friends and Gino comforted Josh by quipping, "You tried!"

While crying, Stacey and other cast members hugged Natalie.

In a confessional, Stacey cried and felt sorry for her friend, stating, “I really feel bad for Natalie because I know she wants more. She wants to be in a loving, healthy, committed relationship. I just feel sad for her, but she just wants love.”

“She deserves to be happy. I hope she finds true love,” she remarked.

For the unversed, Josh and Natalie broke up one day before the recommitment ceremony, in which the four remaining couples will decide if they want to stay married or get a divorce.

It is pertinent to mention that 90 Day: The Last Resort streams every Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.