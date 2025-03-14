 
Prince William puts his longtime friendship with David Beckham at risk

The Prince of Wales' tough choice may 'hurt' David Beckham

March 14, 2025

Prince William has put his friendship with David Beckham in Jeopardy after making a surprising move.

The Prince of Wales recently made a tough choice in a quickfire game during an interview with The Sun.

William had to choose between football legends, David Beckham, and Zinedine Zidane. He said, "This gonna hurt. Becks," jokingly adding, "I think - just... I think Becks might kill me if I don't say him."

However, the real shock came when he had to choose between David Beckham and Ronaldo.

Without hesitation, Prince William picked former Brazilian football star over his longtime pal.

Moreover, he also had to choose between Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, where he hesitated a little. “These are really tricky ones.. Messi,” William said, adding, “Gotta go Messi, just.”

It is worth mentioning that Prince William and David have shared a strong bond over the years. The InterMiami owner has attended several royal events alongside the Prince of Wales and King Charles.

Additionally, the former football star has also worked closely with the royal family on charity projects and was recently named an ambassador for King Charles' Foundation.

