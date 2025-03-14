Savannah Chrisley reveals if marriage is on cards with Robert Shiver

Savannah Chrisley oppened up about current dynamic beau Robert Shiver

Savannah Chrisley and beau Robert Shiver are as serious as they can be, but wedding bells may just get delayed.

The couple, who began dating in 2023, have things to sort out before they walk down the aisle.

"We've definitely talked about it. We both know, 'Hey, this is what we want out of life.' But he's got some stuff to work through on his side of things before that can ever happen," Savannah told People.

Her comments seemingly referred to Robert’s estranged wife Lindsay Shiver’s upcoming trial for allegedly hiring a hitman to murder him.

She added: "I think what I love is that we're not even really focused on that. I feel like it's so easy to get caught up. Society loves to put a timeline on things like, 'Oh, you've been together for two years. You need to get engaged, you need to get married.'"

"I've always said, I want this huge wedding. I want all these things. When in reality, I feel like, when you're in the right situation, you're in the right relationship, you don't need all these crazy, outward, extravagant things to prove your love for someone," she explained.

Savannah is focused on taking care of her younger siblings Grayson, 18, and Chloe, 12, while Robert focuses on his kids.

"He and I, we're both just so focused on our kids and making sure they're in the healthiest places possible and that they're thriving and succeeding," the 27-year-old said.

"I just believe that when the timing's right, and when it's supposed to happen, it's going to happen," Savannah Chrisley added.