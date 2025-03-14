Chappell Roan spills on dating country boys after poking fun at them

Chappell Roan has admitted that she has a soft spot for country boys despike poking fun at them in her latest song.

In her new song, The Giver, Roan playfully highlights country music’s tendency to portray women as unsatisfied.

However, speaking with Apple Music Country, the singer joked about her dating history, revealing her appreciation for rugged farm life.

"I love a country boy. I love them. I love a man who can shovel horse manure. I love that. I love a man who will sit in grass. I've dated a farm boy. I've dated someone who worked on a dairy farm," she said.

Roan added, "But I've also dated someone who will literally not sit on grass, and not touch a bug. I appreciate the country way. But also, you will find me making fun of them all… Why do we keep having songs about women not being satisfied?"

Additionally, she credits her small-town upbringing for shaping her confidence, saying, "I think I have a special relationship to where I'm from because of country music. And so to kind of honor that part of myself by making a country song where it's like, 'You know what? Yes, I am gay and yes, I am ultra pop. Yes, I am a drag queen. You can also perform a country song.'"

"And there's a lot of drag queens who do country music all over the world. Name a girl who hasn't done 'Before He Cheats.' Name a girl that hasn't done 'Man, I Feel Like a Woman,'" she added.

Speaking about her journey of self-acceptance as a queer woman and how she's embracing her love for country music, the singer said, "I love myself so much that I took a leap into a pretty painful part of my past in the Midwest and made a song of joy."