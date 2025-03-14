 
Geo News

Chappell Roan spills on dating country boys after poking fun at them

Chappell Roan pokes fun at country boys in her latest song 'The Giver'

By
Web Desk
|

March 14, 2025

Chappell Roan spills on dating country boys after poking fun at them
Chappell Roan spills on dating country boys after poking fun at them

Chappell Roan has admitted that she has a soft spot for country boys despike poking fun at them in her latest song.

In her new song, The Giver, Roan playfully highlights country music’s tendency to portray women as unsatisfied.

However, speaking with Apple Music Country, the singer joked about her dating history, revealing her appreciation for rugged farm life.

"I love a country boy. I love them. I love a man who can shovel horse manure. I love that. I love a man who will sit in grass. I've dated a farm boy. I've dated someone who worked on a dairy farm," she said.

Roan added, "But I've also dated someone who will literally not sit on grass, and not touch a bug. I appreciate the country way. But also, you will find me making fun of them all… Why do we keep having songs about women not being satisfied?"

Additionally, she credits her small-town upbringing for shaping her confidence, saying, "I think I have a special relationship to where I'm from because of country music. And so to kind of honor that part of myself by making a country song where it's like, 'You know what? Yes, I am gay and yes, I am ultra pop. Yes, I am a drag queen. You can also perform a country song.'"

"And there's a lot of drag queens who do country music all over the world. Name a girl who hasn't done 'Before He Cheats.' Name a girl that hasn't done 'Man, I Feel Like a Woman,'" she added.

Speaking about her journey of self-acceptance as a queer woman and how she's embracing her love for country music, the singer said, "I love myself so much that I took a leap into a pretty painful part of my past in the Midwest and made a song of joy."

King Charles responding ‘great' to cancer treatment
King Charles responding ‘great' to cancer treatment
Meghan Markle employs new approach as her brand nears milestone
Meghan Markle employs new approach as her brand nears milestone
Jonathan Majors breaks silence with shocking revelation about his past
Jonathan Majors breaks silence with shocking revelation about his past
Alec Baldwin contemplates retirement to dodge big regret video
Alec Baldwin contemplates retirement to dodge big regret
Niall Horan confirms new music
Niall Horan confirms new music
As Prince William weighs in on GOAT debate, Beckham shares clip of Messi's goal for his club
As Prince William weighs in on GOAT debate, Beckham shares clip of Messi's goal for his club
Savannah Chrisley reveals if marriage is on cards with Robert Shiver video
Savannah Chrisley reveals if marriage is on cards with Robert Shiver
90 Day's Natalie, Josh's relationship ends with an emotional twist
90 Day's Natalie, Josh's relationship ends with an emotional twist