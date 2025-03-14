Doug Kiker, American Idol contestant's cause of death remains unknown

An American Idol contestant who famously brought singer Katy Perry to tears over his rendition of Rascal Flatts’ “Bless The Broken Road” has died.

Douglas Kiker, was a contestant on Season 18 of American Idol, passed away at the age of 32.

The sad news of his demise was shared on Facebook by his sister Angela Evans.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of my brother Douglas Kiker he was sooo loved and will be missed by so many! Your singing with the Angel’s now Bubba Please pray for our family as we go threw this very difficult time,” she wrote.

She did not share the cause of his death but local media reported that it was under investigation.

Some reports indicate his passing was "completely unexpected," with no specific details provided.

Some people mentioned erratic behavior prior to a 911 call, but this remains unverified.

There is no direct evidence or confirmed reports that Douglas Kiker, the had a history of drug use.

His public narrative primarily revolved around his journey on the show, his background as a garbage collector, and his personal struggles, including a domestic violence arrest in May 2021.

The possibility of substance-related issues, however, can't be completely ruled out.

A report from AL.com noted that Kiker was found "in bad condition on the street" by a passerby who called 911, after which he was hospitalized and died several days later.