Photo: Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco dreaming up wedding celebration: Source

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly planning their wedding.

The pair are excited to take the next step in their relationship after announcing their engagement last December.

Spilling the beans on their wedding plans, a source told RadarOnline.com that they have experienced a change of heart.

Primarily, they wanted to have a backyard ceremony for their big day.

Nonetheless, they are now considering doing a destination wedding in Puerto Rico.

“The plan is to have it this year, and likely over the summer or early fall, after Selena wraps season 5 of Only Murders," claimed a source.

The insider also added, "They're having a lot of fun dreaming up the ultimate celebration.”

For those unversed, Selena confirmed her romance with the music producer in December 2023. After dating for more than a year, the couple exchanged rings in 2024.

Before signing off from the chat, a source revealed about the celebrity couple, “It's a very exciting time for both of them – they're just so in love."