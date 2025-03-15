Photo: Billie Eilish overjoyed as Ariana Grande becomes huge fan: Source

Billie Eilish has reportedly remained a huge fan of Ariana Grande since her childhood.

Life & Style revealed that now tables have turned, and Ariana Grande has also become a cheerleader of Billie Eilish singer.

Giving insights on the songbird’s sweet bond, a source told the outlet, “This is a childhood dream come true for Billie.”

The insider went on to say about Birds of the Feather singer, “She’s been the biggest Ariana Grande stan since she was a kid.”

“So it’s just wild to her that they’re now actual friends. She’s blown away and so giddy,” they explained.

Referring to their Wicked — A Conversation with Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande event at the DGA Theater Complex in February, a source told the outlet, “When Ariana requested that it be Billie that interviews her for this Q&A for the Academy it was a massive surprise.”

Before signing off from the chat, the source noted, “Billie had no idea that Ariana is a big fan of hers.”