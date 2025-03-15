Katherine Schwarzenegger shares update of life lately with 4-month-old son

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is getting up-and-close with her one million Instagram followers about her four-month-old son's growth.

The author took to Instagram on Friday with a reel, featuring her son Ford, 4 months, nestled in a baby wrap.

In the video, the mom-of-three could be seen giving a demo of how to wrap a baby around one's body.

"Get ready with me to wrap my newborn," Schwarzenegger Pratt wrote in her caption. "This little guy loves being close, and the @sollybaby wrap has been a lifesaver for wearing around the house— especially with two busy big sisters running around!"

Katherine also shares daughters Lyla Maria, 4, and Eloise Christina, 2, with husband Chris Pratt.

This isn't the first update about the newborn's arrival as Chris revealed last month how Ford was settling in.

“He’s a really, really chill baby,” Pratt said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he was promoting his new film The Electric State. “He’s sleeping. I sleep through the whole night but Mama’s breastfeeding so she’s up every couple of hours but he is really chilled.”

The star continued, “He’s not colicky or anything; he’s not super loud. He’s got this look on his face at all times that I just call resting bewilderment face.”